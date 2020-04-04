_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020 - The body of the Kenya Airways Captain, Daudi Kimuyu Kibati, who succumbed to Covid-19 on April 1, has left Lee Funeral Home for burial at his home in Kavisuni village in Kitui.





A team from Kenya Airways mounted a guard of honour for the veteran pilot outside the facility on Saturday morning.





In the emotional video, the KQ staff lined up at the gate were clapping as the Hearse carrying Captain Kibati’s body left Lee Funeral Home.





Captain Kibati flew the last Dreamliner flight (#KQ005) from New York to Nairobi on Wednesday last week.









Upon landing in Nairobi, he was put on mandatory isolation at Ole Sereni hotel.





Four days later, he checked into Nairobi Hospital complaining of difficulties in breathing.





He tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and passed on Wednesday April 1st aged 62.





He will be laid to rest later on in the day at Kavisuni village in Kitui in a ceremony to be attended by close family members and under strict government supervision.











