Friday, April 3, 2020 - Kenya has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths after two patients who had been infected with the deadly virus died on Thursday.





While addressing the media, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said one patient died in Nairobi and the other in Mombasa as the number of confirmed cases rose to 110.





The identities of the two people who succumbed to COVID19 yesterday have been revealed as Kenya Ports Authority employee and a KQ pilot.





The KPA employee, a woman aged 58 years by the name Ursula Namuonja, is reported to have died in a private hospital in Mombasa.





The KQ pilot has been identified as Major (Rtd) Daudi Kibati.





"We join the family of the late Captain Kibati in mourning their loved one and pray that Almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow," KQ said in a statement adding that funeral announcement will be announced later.





However, the national carrier did not reveal what killed the senior pilot.





Kenya reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 26.





Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County, died at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

