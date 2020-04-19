_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday April 19, 2020-

The country is currently mourning the untimely death of celebrated Swahili author, Ken Walibora. who died last weekend.





Ken, as he was commonly known among his peers, left his home in Lavington for town on Friday April 10 morning in one of his cars, a Mercedes Benz.





He parked the car along Kijabe Street and proceeded to Muthurwa/Country bus area by other means; his mode of transport between those two points is unclear at the moment.



Ken had gone to talk to a truck driver who was to transport his construction materials to Western Kenya. And that’s the reason he was in that area that early morning.



He was violently attacked by a gang of unknown people forcing him to flee .





It is in that process of flight that he was knocked down by a speeding matatu while crossing Landhies Road to get out of harm’s way; that was at around 9 am .





St. John’s ambulance was first on site but for unknown reasons the crew refused to act as first responders; they left him right there wounded...



He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital by an Nairobi City Council ambulance that turned up later; he got to the hospital at about 10 am



At KNH he remained unattended/abandoned/neglected until about midnight when he met his maker.





In short,Ken Walibora stayed at KNH casualty for 12 hours without being attended and he was in deep pain.





He died shortly after 12.00 am.



