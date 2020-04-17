_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020 - Nominated Nairobi County MCA and the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth’s lover, Anne Thumbi, is now volunteering at a local health center as a nurse in the fight against Covid19.





With the County Assembly sittings suspended, the 32-year old who was a nurse at Agha Khan Hospital before she was nominated to the County Assembly in 2017 election, has been volunteering at Waithaka Health Center in Dagoreti as a nurse.





She came into the limelight last year after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko protested a move by late Ken Okoth’s family to exclude the son she sired with the MP from funeral arrangements.









The matter was later solved after a DNA test proved the late MP was indeed the father of her son.





The County Assembly sittings were expected to resume this week on April 16th but didn’t due to the 21-day cessation of movement in Nairobi order that is set to end in April 27.





Check out the photos below.



