Saturday, April 11, 2020 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier and a city magistrate are among 30 people arrested in Nairobi while partying past the curfew hours.





They were arrested in a pub in Embakasi drinking past midnight despite government order that all bars be shut to stem the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease.





Police officers raided the pub after members of the public informed them that the bar was in operation despite the dusk to dawn curfew.





“We managed to raid the said bar and found the suspects disobeying various directives issued by the government to tame the spread of Coronavirus in the country,” the police said.





The suspects will spend the Easter holiday in police cells until Tuesday, April 14, when they will be arraigned in court.





Speaking on the incident, Law Society of Kenya chairperson Nelson Havi, noted the decision to send judges and magistrates home due to the covid-19 pandemic has not helped matters.





“It has turned out that a magistrate is in a weekend carousel of 30 people; contravening directives on Covid-19. KMJA must apologise to Kenyans. Its members should go back to work; not from home but in Court,” Havi said.





The dusk to dawn curfew is among the measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus that has so far killed seven Kenyans.





The government has also banned all social gatherings including parties as part of the measures to stem transmission of the virus.



