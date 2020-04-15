_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 -A trader from Kasarani has touched the hearts of many Kenyans after he gave free milk to the area residents.





A lot of Kenyans are suffering after losing jobs and taking pay cuts due to the corona virus pandemic and this kind-hearted man decided to make a positive impact on the lives of suffering Kenyans.





He runs a shop and a Milk ATM machine around Maternity area in Kasarani and today , he gave free milk to the residents.





See photos.























