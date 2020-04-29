_________________________________________________________________________
Venting on social media, Sonko revealed he will go-ahead to donate foodstuffs to Nairobi residents from Githogoro Slums, Karura Ward.
The donations have always been carried out through his Sonko Rescue Team which is a recognized Non-Governmental Organization.
The Nairobi Governor dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government to arrest him for giving donations during the Covid-19 pandemic if they are men enough.
"Let them come and arrest us.”
"Punda sasa imechoka kama mbaya wacha iwe mbaya ata President Uhuru before akuwe Rais alipigwa teargas na the same police while defending hawkers in Nairobi. (We are fed up, worse has come worse, even President Uhuru was teargassed by the same police while defending hawkers in Nairobi).”
"And that time instructions were issued by senior officers at the OP who were also drunk with power," read the post.
