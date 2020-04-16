_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 16, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to institute more measures to protect Kenyans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Speaking yesterday, the Wiper leader lauded some of the measures currently taken by the Government but insisted that there is still much more that could be done to cushion the common Mwananchi.





"There is no doubt that Coronavirus has exacted a heavy toll on the economy and the financial well-being of Kenyans, with the most vulnerable sections of the society most affected.”





"While I laud President Uhuru Kenyatta's positive initiatives meant to cushion our people against the vagaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proposing the following (additional) initiatives that I believe can go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the masses during this most critical time," the statement reads in part.





Kalonzo noted that while there had been a drop in the price of fuel as announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the disproportionate fall of diesel prices compared to other prices would still have adverse effects on the country's economy.





"I note with appreciation that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has moved to reduce the prices of petrol and kerosene by Kshs.18 per litre.”





"However, the price of diesel is still very high, having been reduced by only Kshs.4.”





“ Since diesel is the main fuel used in the transportation of goods and services, I feel that the price cut should have been more pronounced - and preferably at par with that of petrol and kerosene - so as to give reprieve to the transporters and the ordinary Kenyan alike," he stated.





Kalonzo also urged EPRA to hold discussions with the Kenya Power and the Treasury to ensure that the cost of electricity is lowered for the convenience of Kenyans who are now supposed to stay indoors and work from home due to the pandemic.





"It is quite obvious that, with the ongoing stay-at-home measures, coupled with the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, domestic consumption of electricity is at its peak now than ever before.”





"On the other hand, petrol and diesel are much needed in the transportation of farm produce and other much-needed goods from one part of Kenya to another, while kerosene has long been the choice fuel for the majority of Kenyans, and particularly those in informal settlements," he informed.





The Wiper leader also asked the Government to step up efforts to manufacture masks and issue them to Kenyans for free to help in combating the pandemic.



