_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 17, 2020 - AMREF medics rushed to the aid of an ill Member of Parliament, who was airlifted to Nairobi for advanced medical attention on Thursday evening.





According to reports, Kabuchai MP (Bungoma County), James Lusweti Mukwe's health had worsened.





The legislator had been admitted at a Bungoma hospital for a week.





Details of the illness of the Ford-Kenya Party member and a second term MP were not revealed.





The plane carrying the ailing legislator landed at Wilson Airport and was received by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula (Bungoma Senator), Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama.





"We thank the Parliamentary Service Commission for facilitating the emergency flight.”





“We are praying that our colleague gets well soon," Wetang'ula stated.





According to Dr Jemimah Kariuki, a resident doctor based in Nairobi, many Kenyans were not privy to their rights, and feared seeking medical attention after President Uhuru Kenyatta put Nairobi and other counties on partial lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19.





However, he noted that Kariuki Kenyans should reach out to medics for emergency responses in case of illnesses that warrant medical attention.





"Kenyans should be aware that ambulances are on standby.”





“One should also have contacts of nearby hospitals, and the Red Cross Organisation, or county health departments," Kariuki explained.





The Kenyan DAILY POST