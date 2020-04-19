_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 19, 2020 - A Jubilee Nakuru Member of County Assembly(MCA) for Lake View Ward Karanja Mburu has died in a grisly car crash.





The vocal Jubilee MCA died on the spot after he lost control of his car before hitting a tree at View Point Gilgil along the Nakuru-Nairobi road.





The late Mburu was the Chairman Disaster Committee at the county assembly of Nakuru.









See photos from the scene below.







