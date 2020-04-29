_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 29, 2020-Police have arrested a Jubilee politician from Nakuru after he assaulted his wife of 15 years.





Mr Munyiri, a former Deputy Mayor who vied for MCA seat in Menengai Ward in the run up to 2017 general elections and lost, beat his wife after she questioned why he sold a 32 inch TV that he had picked from her shop for a mere Ksh 2,000.





Munyiri’s wife runs an electronic shop in Nakuru town and he reportedly sold the TV to a friend without his wife’s permission.





The merciless politician descended on his wife Joyce Wangui with heavy kicks and blows, leaving her with serious injuries.





Joyce’s face was totally disfigured after the heavy beating



















She also lost two teeth.

Munyiri accused his wife of disrespecting him after she questioned him why he sold the tv to his friend at a throw away price without consulting her.

According to Wangui, her husband followed her to the hospital and threatened to kill her.

''He has anger problems. While beating me up yesterday (Monday, April 27), he threatened he would kill me. He even followed me to hospital as I went to seek treatment .He often brags that he is the man of the house, whose authority shouldn’t be questioned by his wife. He often says he has a right to sell anything at my shop without seeking my consent,'' Wangui said.























See the injuries that his wife sustained.



The former Deputy Mayor is being held at Menengai police station.















