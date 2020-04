Monday, April 20, 2020 - Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, was released on bond in February after staying in prison for over one and a half years.

Jowie is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of businesslady Monica Kimani, who was found dead at her house in Kilimani.

Maribe’s ex-lover had a hard time trying to raise a bond of Ksh 2 million that he was granted by the court, forcing his sister to fundraise on social media.

Despite Jowiegoing through hell in the time he was in jail, he is back to his old ways.

The gang that Jowie has joined was caught on camera sometime back beating up a young man like a dog after he reportedly snitched on them.