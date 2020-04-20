_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 - Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, was released on bond in February after staying in prison for over one and a half years.





Jowie is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of businesslady Monica Kimani, who was found dead at her house in Kilimani.





Maribe’s ex-lover had a hard time trying to raise a bond of Ksh 2 million that he was granted by the court, forcing his sister to fundraise on social media.





His parents reportedly sold a shamba to secure his release.









Despite Jowie going through hell in the time he was in jail, he is back to his old ways.





According to Robert Alai, Jowie has joined a notorious criminal gang that sells drugs and do “wash wash” business.





The gang that Jowie has joined was caught on camera sometime back beating up a young man like a dog after he reportedly snitched on them.





Jowie and the notorious gang members have been breaking curfew rules and hosting parties at Estate 24 in Kilimani.





See Alai’s tweet revealing that Jowie is yet to change his rogue behaviours.

Friends of Jowie Irungu, please tell him to avoid the careless parties at Estate 24 in Kilimani.



He is back with the wash-wash gangs who were caught on tape beating someone and now they do the parties non-stop at the house.



Please help this young man. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 20, 2020





Jesus Christ. Smh! Kumbe one can’t run away from themselves. — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) April 20, 2020





They can’t for sure. I thought he will come out a changed person but see his life now. Poor Jowie — Hon.Mbula Mutula (@mbulamutula) April 20, 2020





Skio la kufa haliskii dawa...mwache kwa raha zake atalia mwenyewe — Doreen (@Doreen08019514) April 20, 2020





Wash wash/fake Gang who couldn't even visit/ help him raise his bail while he was in prison.... — Majesty👑 (@HisMahjesty) April 20, 2020