Thursday April 16, 2020-

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has continued to mesmerize Kenyans over how he is fighting Coronavirus in the coastal town.





On Thursday, Joho donated masks for police to give people instead of arresting them.





In fact, Joho donated 5000 masks to Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, who urged his juniors to give residents masks instead of arresting them.





The flamboyant Governor also donated food to vulnerable residents of Mombasa and asked leaders not to politicize the process.





Here are photos of Joho…..











