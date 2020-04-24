_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 24, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has revealed that he had hung some of his friends and his residents out to dry in order to adhere to President Uhuru Kenyatta's cessation of movement directive.





Speaking yesterday, Joho stated that a number of people were reaching out to him, pleading with him to assist them to flout Uhuru’s order but he turned all of them down.





He also lamented over how the Coastal residents were putting themselves at risk by exposing themselves to Covid-19.





"Every day I get calls and someone asks me to assist them travel to Nairobi or Kilifi.”





"This puzzles me, because I wonder what language can such people understand.”





“You are not supposed to go anywhere but to stay at home.”





“Everybody is at risk because Coronavirus (Covid-19) is just outside your doorstep," Joho cautioned.





With calls urging the government to tighten its noose in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Nairobi counties, which are dubbed Covid-19 hotspots, Joho warned that Mombasa residents would blame themselves if stringent measures were to be undertaken.





"We supply food for you, we take up our responsibilities.”





“Yet all we ask you to do is to stay at home.”





“Our culture and traditions put us on the spotlight as we still want to mingle.”





"We have informed Mombasa residents to temporarily halt their normal habits, but my people still want to share meals and eat together on one plate.”





“This is dangerous.”





“I, nevertheless, informed them that if they do not stop Coronavirus, it will stop them," Joho warned.





Joho has been calling for a total shutdown of the country since day to curb the spread of Coronavirus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST