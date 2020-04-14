_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 14, 2020- A jilted man in Kisii went bonkers and set his girlfriend’s parents' house on fire after they rejected his bride price.





The parents of the girlfriend had reportedly demanded 7 cows and Sh500, 000 but the poor guy fell short of their demands.





The man is said to have shown up at his would-be in-laws with two cows, seven goats and 17 litres of hand sanitizer.





He also carried 2kgs of local sugar and Sh5, 000.





His offer was rejected and the dejected man left only to show up later and set the girlfriend’s parents' house on fire.





See the photo of the razed house and reactions from Kenyans below.























