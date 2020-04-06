_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 -Award winning journalist, Jeff Koinange, has dismissed reports that his Kitisuru home is being auctioned for lack of a house loan.





In an advert doing rounds on social media, the two four bedroom villas will be auctioned on April 28 at 11 am by a company located in Westlands.





The 0.6575 acre piece of land, registered under LR No 7741/263 has apparently accrued penalties.





As a result, willing bidders will deposit Sh5 million before being allowed to bid.

“The title is a free hold interest. The current annual rates payable amount to Ksh 16,500.





The annual rates payable together with accrued penalties amount to Ksh 70,291 as at 27.01.2020,” read parts of the advert.





But in a rejoinder Jeff dismissed the claims and urged Kenyans to ignore the rumours.

Apart from the Kitisuru Home, Jeff Koinange cruises around in a Mercedes Benz G-class ride, valued at Sh10 million before tax.





The former CNN reporter also owns a Breitling for Bentley watch held in place by a crocodile skin strap.



