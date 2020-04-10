_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 10, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has shocked the country after he maintained that BBI must go on once the pandemic is contained.





This comes even after it emerged that COVID-19 pandemic did actually stop the BBI reggae.





Speaking during an interview, Raila urged Kenyans to be prepared for a referendum after the COVID-19 pandemic.





He further noted that those assigned to work on the report are still doing their job and the only thing remaining will be to hand it over after the pandemic.









“It’s still on.”





“Nobody can stop reggae.”





“COVID-19 is not a person and BBI is not on hold,” noted Raila.





The former PM added that BBI will involve parliamentarians where new laws are needed and they will also be putting into consideration the recommendations from Kenyans.





Addressing the issue of COVID-19 in Kenya, Raila noted that in case there is a lockdown, the Government must be prepared to feed Kenyans.





He also urged politicians to help needy Kenyans.





