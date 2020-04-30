_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 30, 2020 -Former US President Barack Obama’s stepbrother, Malik Abongo Obama, has narrated his experience after spending 30 days of mandatory quarantine at KMTC Nairobi.





Taking to Twitter, Malik revealed that he arrived in Kenya from the United States on March 25th and proceeded to self-quarantine at home.





However, he was picked by officers from the MOH a week later and placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine in the government facility.





This is after it emerged that some people who had arrived in the country from coronavirus ravaged countries were not adhering to the guidelines set by the government.





After spending 23 days and forking out Ksh46, 000, the infamous Trump supporter was allowed to go home.





However, he described the last few days as ‘30 days of hell on earth’





Taking to Twitter, he wrote:





“30 DAYS HELL ON EARTH! From March 25, 2020 (on arrival from the USA): 23 Days Mandatory (Forced) Quarantine (KMTC-Nairobi) at own expense $460 (Ksh46, 000), 7 Days Self-Quarantine (Home). Completed Today… KENYA…PFF!” he tweeted.





Besides declaring his support for President Trump, Malik has hitherto made headlines for selling Barack’s handwritten letters for a reported Sh1.4 million.



