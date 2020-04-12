_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 12, 2020 -Jubilee Party Secretary, Raphael Tuju, has claimed that he acted on instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta to change party officials.





The ruling party intends to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.





Deputy President William Ruto is opposed to the changes and on Thursday he wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu and challenged the process.



But in an interview with a local daily on Sunday , Tuju said the party is making changes since many officials have joined government.





“This was a simple procedure of the party leader replacing vacant party positions within the NMC, Ms Shukri and Ms Mutua have since joined the government and therefore could not hold the positions in the party,” Tuju said.





Tuju’s sentiments were echoed by former Jubilee Party Vice chairman ,David Murathe who said the SG acted on instructions from his boss who happens to be the party leader.





“Tuju is not a mad man, he was obviously under instructions of the party leader, so if the move was was a fraud as they claim, it is the President and party leader they should direct their wrath to,” Murathe said.



