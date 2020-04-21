_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - The DCI has summoned three police officers attached to the office of Deputy President William Ruto for interrogation in connection with the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.





Kenei was a security guard at Ruto's office before he was found murdered in his house in Nairobi.





The summoning of the officials follows the analysis of data retrieved by sleuths from Kenei's mobile phone.





According to detectives based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi, the data had been erased from Kenei's phone.





Kenei's murder was linked to investigations into the Sh 40 billion fake arms deal scandal.





He was on duty when former CS Rashid Echesa and other suspects in the scandal visited Ruto's office from where they signed the fake arms deal.





The detectives have also summoned a close relative of Kenei to establish the officer’s last trip to his village.









It is said that Kenei looked disturbed when he last visited home in Rongai, Nakuru County.





The sleuths retrieved mobile phone numbers and other important information which they believe will help piece together Kenei’s mysterious death.





The information has allowed detectives to narrow down their investigation to key suspects who might have executed the murder.





“We are piecing together events from the statements, witnesses and what has been collected from the phone to understand how the crime was committed as well as anyone who took part.”





“The data obtained include the last calls, people who were close to him during that time and the details of the communications," an officer privy to investigations said.





The data obtained has also helped the officers, with the help of the Base Transceiver Stations and Triangulation, to establish the phone movements and what might have happened.





“They recovered the data and are now looking at the last calls, the details of the calls and they intend to build a strong case against the suspects,” the officer added.





The DCI had said that powerful suspects behind Kenei’s murder restored his phone to factory settings, removed the SIM card and liaised with an employee of a mobile service provider to delete Kenei's phone records in a bid to cover up the crime.





Kenei's Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp accounts were also deleted to erase any clues that might help track the culprits.



