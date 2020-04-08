_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020 - Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has raised concern over the reason behind the suspension of both Senate and National Assembly special sittings.





According to him, some individuals are trying to benefit from the funds set aside to help in fighting the novel Coronavirus.





“Someone wants to continue bypassing the Constitution to siphon funds meant for Coronavirus,” Ali said.





National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka informed the legislatures through a notice that special sittings which were to be held this week were suspended.









The suspension came after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address to the nation on Monday regarding measures to curb Covid-19.





During the address, the President declared the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties for 21 days.





Ali has further dismissed rumours as that a number of MPs have tested positive for the pandemic virus.





“.....Leak fake info of 17 MP’s then have a reason not to allow parliament to resume,” Ali said.





He added that suspending sittings was fueled by fake information so that the concerned individuals can take over roles of the National Assembly.



