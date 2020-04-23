_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 23, 2020 - Treasury CS Ukur Yattani has dispelled reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government had spent Ksh1 billion every day for 40 days since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Kenya.





This is after the mini-budget tabled before Parliament indicated that the Ksh40 billion was the amount allocated to Covid-19 fight.









R eports alleged that Treasury had spent Ksh1 billion per day ever since the first Coronavirus case was reported in Kenya on Friday, March 13.





"National Treasury’s response to Covid-19 pandemic cuts across all sectors; health, water and others.”





“So far Ksh18 billion has been disbursed for various interventions like health, digging boreholes within slums, cash transfers and others.”





“More resources to be released from Friday (April 24) with the passage of the supplementary budget," CS Yattani tweeted yesterday.



