Tuesday April 28, 2020 - Experts from the US Chamber of Commerce have warned US President Donald Trump against using his previous approaches on trade deals in the ongoing negotiations between Kenya and the US.





According to reports, the US Chamber of Commerce stated that the United States should work to achieve a single, comprehensive agreement with Kenya that removes barriers to trade and investment, instead of pursuing a phased approach as it mostly does.





"To be effective, negotiators should work out a comprehensive deal that addresses all issues under negotiation rather than seeking agreement on a subset of issues or pursuing a phased approach," the Chamber stated.





US Government has recently concluded partial or phased trade agreements with Japan and China, frustrating some American companies that had been pressing for broader agreements on several key issues, such as intellectual property (IP) rights and improved access for their products.





The Chamber stated that for the trade deal between Kenya and the US to be beneficial, the talks should focus on achieving a high-standard bilateral agreement that sets a precedent for future US trade deals with other sub-Saharan African nations.





The Chamber further noted that a high-standard agreement that eliminated all tariffs would boost the long-term economic outlook for both countries, and further position Kenya as a model for economic reform across Africa.





"The agreement should eliminate all tariffs and address non-tariff barriers for industrial and farm goods, including US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from Kenya, while expanding market access for remanufactured goods exports.





"In addition, the deal should eliminate forced technology transfers, include an investor-state dispute settlement mechanism, and formalize a joint commitment to follow good regulatory practices.," the report reads.





The Chamber also called for commitments to ensure US' access to Kenya's services market, and address IP rights and enforcement as they relate to patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets.





The trade deal being negotiated between Kenyatta and Trump was mooted on February 6, 2020, during the National Prayer Breakfast in the US and would be the first of its kind between the US and any Sub-Saharan Africa country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST