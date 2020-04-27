_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 27, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended his controversial secret meeting with Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after it was rumored that the meeting was meant to endear the Nairobi Governor to Ruto following his recent fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the takeover of Nairobi.





Taking to his Facebook page, Sonko questioned the reason behind linking him to the Tanga tanga group which is allied to DP Ruto.





"Kwani being invited by the DP to his office is what you call Tanga Tanga? When Raila went with the DP at Tuju's house, does that mean Raila is Tanga Tanga?" he posed.





"Two weeks ago Raila invited me to his Upperhill office and I went to see him, why didn't you people say I had joined ODM? When the President meets with DP, is the President in Tanga Tanga?" he further questioned.





Sonko did not mince his words as he went on to state that he would honour any invite from Ruto and that he would not be cowed by unfounded claims and fabrications.





"If any leader be it Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula, or even the DP and Raila again invites me for a meeting, I will honour that invitation for the respect I have for all our leaders.”





"We have democracy and freedom of association in Kenya...This frustration, humiliation, and embarrassment won't last forever," he stated.





His defiant stand was echoed by former State House operative Dennis Itumbi, who went on to quote the governor.





"Governor @MikeSonko to the Prefecture - I will not turn down invites by our leaders. There is freedom of association," he posted on his official Twitter page.





The embattled governor's latest remarks came just days after details emerged about a secret meeting between him and DP Ruto that reportedly influenced his decision to terminate the Nairobi handover process.





The Kenyan DAILY POST