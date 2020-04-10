_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 10, 2020 - A lady who works at Royal Media Services in the production department caused chaos on Instagram after she went naked in a juicy bedroom video.





The curvy lady, who is identified as, Sherlyne Anyango, posed naked in the bedroom and recorded herself shaking her big buttocks like an earthquake.





She was doing the famous #Utawezana Challenge that has taken social media by storm.





If these are the type of slay queen bimbos that Royal Media Services hires , no wonder the newsroom has been turned into a brothel.





We have information that Sherlyne is involved in an affair with a senior manager at Royal Media Services and we will soon share the details here.





In the meantime, watch the naughty bedroom video that she posted.







See her at work at Royal Media Services where she works in the production department.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST







