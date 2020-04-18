_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday April 19, 2020 -Controversial blogger and social media commentator, Cyprian Nyakundi, has claimed police are not doing enough to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease in the country.





In a social media post on Sunday, Nyakundi said the government should consider banning alcohol because it helping in spread of COVID-19.





Nyakundi even shared a post where anonymous Kenyan told him that bars in bypass, Kamae , Kahawa West and outside Kenyatta University Hospital gate are open after the patrons bribed police in the area.





“ Kenya should consider banning alcohol Hey nyakundi.. Hide my name... Bars in KM behind ku hospital are still open.they bribe police and get locked inside while they drink... the same applies in kahawa West along the bypass... drinking alcohol here is a nom.this is a time bomb,” Nyakundi shared on his Twitter page on Sunday.





Other sources said bars in Githurai are also open after patron bribed Kasarani OCPD.





Githurai is among 8 estates which are COVID -19 hotspots.



