_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 20, 2020 - Disgraced journalist, Jacque Maribe, seems to be missing her job at Citizen TV going by what she’s posting on social media.





Jacque was a budding political reporter at the Royal Media Services owned TV until she was arrested and locked up for being an accessory to the murder of businesslady, Monica KImani.





Maribe’s then fiancé, Jowie Irungu, is the main suspect in the gruesome murder.





During the trial, her former employer stood by her and even allowed her resume work after she was freed on bail.









However, she would quit in unclear circumstances and it is clear now that she is regretting her decision to resign from Citizen TV.





This is after she shared a video of the good old days at Royal Media with her colleagues with the caption:





When you have a top team and a top boss. When we once toanishad our boss @opondopeter in the newsroom for breakfast 🤣🤣🤣 @fgachuri @steve_letoo @gatetenjoroge @samgituku @sylvia.chebet @wfayzah nyinyi sio watu wazuri 🤣🤣🤣





Watch the video and reactions below.