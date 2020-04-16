_________________________________________________________________________

Renowned Criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta,has urged Kenyans to allow gospel

artist Ruth Matete to mourn her husband in peace.





Matete, who rose to the hall of fame after he won the infamous Tusker Project fame, lost her Nigerian husband BelovedJohn Abelawoye on Saturday following a gas accident in their home two weeks ago.





Abelawoye, who is a pastor had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Nairobi hospital.





On Tuesday a man claiming to be Abelawoye’s friend released a video claiming that Ruth could have had a hand in her husband’s death.





The man who identified himself as Jesse MC Jessy claimed that Ruth had threatened her husband on several occasions and almost killed him in November last year after stabbing him.





However, Ombeta has thrashed these claims saying that the manager released the video out of bitterness and was trying to get at Ruth over personal differences.





“I have listened to the clip. It is only full of lamentations. All his info is from unverified sources,” Ombeta said.





Impeccable sources said Matete has already hired lawyer Cliff Ombeta to represent her in court incase detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) starts probing her.



