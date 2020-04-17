_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 17, 2020- Celebrated Kenyan media personality, Janet Mbugua, has asked her fans to stop idolizing her and drop the perception that she’s perfect.





The former Citizen TV news anchor is one of the few celebrities in Kenya who have never been caught up in a scandal.



She's happily married with two kids which is rare for TV girls who keep jumping from one relationship to another.





However, the mother of two says she was obligated to maintain an appearance of perfection due to her TV job which saw many young ladies who look up to her aiming for that kind of perfection.









Speaking on her YouTube Channel, she said:





“I’m becoming very protective of my energy. I have had issues in the past of trying to appear too well put together and too sanitized, but maybe it wasn’t all for the wrong reasons but mostly because of my TV job,”





“As a news anchor and TV personality, I needed to keep up appearances and although I loved my job, I might have muddled it to the need to be perfect, which you don’t have to do.”





“If you are looking at me to that level of being perfect, I would tell you to drop it. I don’t want you to have a version of me that is I am this all mighty person who can’t do wrong,”





She also disclosed that she uses curse words when pissed off and declared that she’s not on earth to make everybody happy.





“I am not on earth to make everybody happy, I am good with that. You are coming into my space and spilling all kind of dirt and you expect me to be quiet? No, sometimes I won’t and I will go as far as blocking any negativity.” she said.



