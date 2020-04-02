_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020 - Tanasha Donna has opened up on her failed relationship with Tanzanian hot-shop Diamond Platinumz.





In an interview with True Love, the Kenyan beauty with Italian roots stated that she’s not in a hurry to get into a new relationship.





She also revealed that she has learned a lot from her break-up with Diamond and that she will not open her legs to any man until he puts a ring on it.





Diamond had promised to marry her but failed to keep his word making Tanasha one of his many baby mamas.





“I have gone through a lot for a woman my age. Relationships have given me a dark mindset so for my next relationship, I have decided I am not fornicating until he puts a ring on it.





I am working on rebuilding relationships. I am the kind of person who shuts out people I love,’ she explained.





“I have been in two serious relationships in my life and I learned something from these relationships. Never have regrets regardless. I would never say ‘oh I regret this’. Everything happens for a reason and it’s always a lesson at the end of the day,’ she said.





One thing I have learned is to never go into a relationship with expectations.





They always lead to disappointment.



