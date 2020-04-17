_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 17, 2020

- Talented Gospel singer and Media personality, Kambua Manundu Mathu, is the latest Kenyan celebrity to hit one million followers on Instagram.





This is a big deal since Netizens with a huge following are used to influence or advertise products hence making easy money.





For Instance, Soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on IG with over 200 million people, earns nearly $1 million per paid post on Instagram





To celebrate the new milestone, the Bado Nasimama singer decided to share 10 fun facts about herself in a bid to enlighten her new followers about her true self.





Check her post below.





“Cheers to 1M of you for showing this 5'2" Kamba ghel so much love! Well, most of the time (jk)! 🎉





For all my new followers here are some fun facts about me- I'd love to know a litte bit about you as well 💁 🏾‍♀️





1. I am a momma to the most adorable 8-month old ball of energy. His name is Nathaniel (gift of God)





2. I am married to a tall, dark, glass of... Coke! 😛 His name is Jackson Mathu.





3. Music is my happy place. I hum almost ALL the time. Find my music on YouTube.





4. I've hosted a gospel show 10 yearsears on Citizen TV.





5. I am a serious introvert. But my work forces me to engage 😰





6. I am a book lover, but I haven't picked one up in 8 months 😪





7. I don't take sugar in my tea. I also don't take coffee.





8. I am lactose intolerant. I take Almond milk if I must.





9. I am currently dealing with postpartum alopecia 💪 🏾





10. I LOVE JESUS. SO SO MUCH! .



