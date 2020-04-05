_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Sunday April 5, 2020 - Residents of Umoja Estate yesterday woke up to a shocking incident after a man committed suicide in one of the apartments.





The man, who is suspected to have hanged himself, was found with a towel around his neck.





"He was found kneeling dead in his sitting room.”





“The caretaker called me and due to Covid-19, we opted to report the matter to the police and keep people off the scene," a source revealed.









Though the reason behind the decision to take his own life is yet to be known, the man is believed to have had an argument with the house agents on Friday evening over rent arrears.





The incident comes at a time when Kenyans have voiced their anxieties over the rent situation, particularly low-income earners who are out of work as a result of the crisis.





On Wednesday, the Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) called for landlords across the country to offer their tenants rent waivers for the months of April, May and June.





LATAK wanted the measures implemented as soon as possible as part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.





In addition, they requested the Government to order a 6-month moratorium on bank loans currently being serviced by landlords.





The Kenyan DAILY POST