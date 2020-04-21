_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday April 21, 2020

-Kiambu County Government has threatened to enforce a curfew in Ruaka estate over the spread of Coronavirus popularly known as COVID -19.





Addressing members of the fourth estate on Tuesday, Kiambu County Sub county administrator, David Mugo said Ruaka, which recorded four positive cases of COVID 19 on Monday is the new breeding ground for the deadly disease in the country.





Mugo also announced the closure of Ruaka market in line with Public Health Act 242 and asked traders to clear the stock and give space to allow fumigation and cleaning of the market so as to curb the COVID-19 virus.





On Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 11 new cases of the killer coronavirus.

Of the 11 cases, 4 were Ruaka residents.





This he said as he cautioned those living outside the capital city that COVID-19 is not a Nairobi disease.





The CS also highlighted a couple of areas outside the capital where cases of coronavirus have been reported.





They included Syokimau (2) and one case (1) each in Athi River, Kamulu, Rubi Garden Estate, Kithunguni and Viraji



