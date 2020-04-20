_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 20, 2020 - Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Patrick Njoroge, barred a number of mobile-based lenders from using the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) last week denying them a critical tool in assessing creditworthiness of a potential borrower.





Besides unregulated mobile-based lenders, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) also withdrew the approvals granted to unregulated credit-only lenders as third party credit information providers to CRBs.





“The unregulated digital and credit-only lenders will no longer submit cr edit information on their borrowers to CRBs,” said CBK in a statement.





Here is the full list of mobile loan apps that have been barred from accessing CRB services.





1. Branch





2. Zenka





3. Tala





4. Opesa





5. Okash





6. Okolea





7. LionCash





8. i-Save Mobile





9. Lendi mkopo





10. Okoa Cash Loans





11. Fuliza Branch





12. Investor





13. MB-Kash





14. iPesa





15. Kopa Jirani





16. FlashPesa





17. Zash Loan





18. Kashway





19. Kava Personal Loans





20. Kua





21. Palm Loans Kenya





22. Afrika loans





23. Mshiko Chap





24. Kenya Quick Loan Shop





25. Senti





26. Hikash





27. MKash Bee





28. PesaFlash





29. Peso Loans





30. Carbon





31. Hela Pesa





32. Eazzy Loans





33. Fululiza Senti





34. Stawika





35. Tajiri





36. Loanika





37. Saida





38. Kuwazo





39. Fair Money





40. Lendy LOANS





41. Umba (Formerly Mkopo Kaka)





42. UbaPesa





43. Okoa 0% Interest Loans





44. Kash Pesa Loans





45. Fair Branch: Instantly and Accuracy





46. Top Loan Lenders





47. HiCash Quick and Easy Loans to MPESA





48. Loans Chap Chap





49. Izwa Loans





50. Fintech Loans





51. Imarika Credit





52. PesaPata





53. Okolea Quick Loans





54. M-KOPAY





55. Okoa Pesa pap





56. Kenya Quick Loans Market





57. Instant Cash- Reliable Money





58. Pezesha





59. mKopa





60. tumaPesa





61. Duta





62. Saida





63. Aspira





64. Phedha Loans



