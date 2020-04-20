_________________________________________________________________________
Monday April 20, 2020 - Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Patrick Njoroge, barred a number of mobile-based lenders from using the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) last week denying them a critical tool in assessing creditworthiness of a potential borrower.
Besides unregulated mobile-based lenders, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) also withdrew the approvals granted to unregulated credit-only lenders as third party credit information providers to CRBs.
“The unregulated digital and credit-only lenders will no longer submit credit information on their borrowers to CRBs,” said CBK in a statement.
Here is the full list of mobile loan apps that have been barred from accessing CRB services.
1. Branch
2. Zenka
3. Tala
4. Opesa
5. Okash
6. Okolea
7. LionCash
8. i-Save Mobile
9. Lendi mkopo
10. Okoa Cash Loans
11. Fuliza Branch
12. Investor
13. MB-Kash
14. iPesa
15. Kopa Jirani
16. FlashPesa
17. Zash Loan
18. Kashway
19. Kava Personal Loans
20. Kua
21. Palm Loans Kenya
22. Afrika loans
23. Mshiko Chap
24. Kenya Quick Loan Shop
25. Senti
26. Hikash
27. MKash Bee
28. PesaFlash
29. Peso Loans
30. Carbon
31. Hela Pesa
32. Eazzy Loans
33. Fululiza Senti
34. Stawika
35. Tajiri
36. Loanika
37. Saida
38. Kuwazo
39. Fair Money
40. Lendy LOANS
41. Umba (Formerly Mkopo Kaka)
42. UbaPesa
43. Okoa 0% Interest Loans
44. Kash Pesa Loans
45. Fair Branch: Instantly and Accuracy
46. Top Loan Lenders
47. HiCash Quick and Easy Loans to MPESA
48. Loans Chap Chap
49. Izwa Loans
50. Fintech Loans
51. Imarika Credit
52. PesaPata
53. Okolea Quick Loans
54. M-KOPAY
55. Okoa Pesa pap
56. Kenya Quick Loans Market
57. Instant Cash- Reliable Money
58. Pezesha
59. mKopa
60. tumaPesa
61. Duta
62. Saida
63. Aspira
64. Phedha Loans
