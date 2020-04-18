_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 18, 2020 - A video of a man washing and airing out face masks by a river took social media by storm for a better part of Friday.





In the video the man is seen cleaning the used protective apparatus and airing them to dry out, even washing what appears to be a carrier bag.





Reports alleged that the incident took place at Madaraka in Nairobi and that the masks had been obtained either directly from the staff at Mbagathi District Hospital, with others indicating that they may have been acquired from the facility's dumpsite.





Irate members of the public expressed their displeasure at how easily, people could obtain used apparatus from the health facility and purportedly sell them to unsuspecting Kenyans.





"Pretty sure someone repackaged them."





"I saw someone washing used masks from Mbagathi for resale. Wickedness," Lillian Wambui remarked.





"Avoid buying unsealed masks because of poor hand hygiene by hawkers.”





“A mask can be a source of the Covid-19 virus.”





“Majority of the masks being sold don't meet quality standards especially cloth masks.”





“Why does the government allow people to walk around with substandard masks?" Macharia George stated.





Kenyans called upon the relevant authorities to establish the endgame of all used apparatus from the health facilities, and launch a probe into Mbagathi hospital for the poorly disposed of masks.



