_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - Details have emerged of the man who was burnt to death inside his car in Buruburu Phase 5 on Wednesday morning.





According to a neighbor of the deceased is called Terrence Korir and works at Bank of Africa Westlands Branch.





The neighbor reveals that they heard screams from the wife at around 8:30 am and then the car alarm went off.





When they rushed to the scene, the car was already on fire.









It took them about 2-3 minutes to put out the fire but the guy was already burnt.





It is not clear how the fire started but reports indicate that the guy had domestic issues with his wife.





But according to Buruburu OCPD, Adamson Bungei, the car, a Subaru Imprezza, burst into flames when Korir ignited the engine.





“When he ignited the vehicle’s engine, the car burst into flames at the bonnet section.





“The cause of the fire is yet to be known.





“It is strange how the vehicle’s interior was the only part that was destroyed by the explosion,” Bungei said.





The body of the victim was moved to a Nairobi morgue.





The victim leaves behind a 29-year-old widow and two children.





See the firsthand account from the neighbor below.