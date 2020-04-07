_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has disclosed that embattled Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, could be charged with murder.





Speaking yesterday, Haji revealed that Saburi could find himself staring at the grave charge under a certain set of parameters.





"If a person dies of Coronavirus from the interaction, that is definitely a murder charge," he stated.





Saburi was arrested on Friday, April 3, by 8 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Mombasa and placed under forced quarantine for his failure to isolate himself upon rival from Germany.





"What he did is a serious thing.”





“We are are not getting him off," DPP Haji stated.





When he was arraigned in court yesterday, DPP argued that his decision exposed several people who came into contact with him to Coronavirus including several county staff.





Haji's office had also sought to have suspect detained at the Manyani Maximum Prison, pending the completion of investigations.





The prosecution argued that Kilifi residents were infuriated by Saburi's actions, adding that he risked being subjected to mob justice if released.





