Friday April 24, 2020-

Private Investigator, Jane Mugo has finally cleared the air on why she is being targeted by senior police officers including Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti.





Last year, Mugo was harassed by DCI officers and she was in fact arrested and arraigned in court over abduction and extortion claims.





On Thursday, Mugo, who is out on a Sh 500,000 cash bail took to her Facebook post and revealed how she was betrayed by Deputy Police Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua, who was her boyfriend.





Ms Mugo says that she met Mbugua while he was in Kirinyaga, working as an OCPD.





She said Mbugua decided to betray her in 2019 after she recovered two passports of her client Dillip Bakrania from the Nairobi County Commander Bernard Nyakagwa, in a case where Mbugua was implicated.





“The high ranking police officer who had the two passports belonging to the foreigners during the Westlands Underworld investigations that put my life and that of my family in danger after recovering the passports from him is my Ex-boyfriend whom I met in Kirinyaga when he was the OCPD.( DIG),” she wrote.





In the 2019 case, Mbugua was accused of working with Bakrania’s niece in a bid to deport him, in order to help the niece take over the family’s multi-billion wealth in Kenya.





In the case, Mugo was working for Mr Bakrania.



