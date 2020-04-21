_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - Sex for jobs is common in many work places as randy men use their positions to solicit for sex from jobless young ladies.





In most cases, the sex starved men don’t concentrate on merits when selecting suitable candidates for the advertised jobs.





Sex is what determines whether a lady will get the job or not and any lady who turns down the sex advances is shown the door.





Several ladies have narrated how they have been sexually exploited when looking for jobs.









One of the ladies who applied for a job in Kakamega County last year narrated how a senior official solicited for sex from her when she sought his help and after she refused to sleep with him, he told her to forget about the job.





The randy man who sits in the interviewing panel had even booked a room in a posh hotel preparing to open the lady’s servers.



When she arrived at the hotel where they had set the meeting, she was handed the keys to his room.





Here’s a post from the lady on blogger Edgar Obare’s page narrating how she was sexually exploited by the randy senior official from Kakamega County.







