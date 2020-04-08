_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - As corona virus linked lock-down continues, slay queens have devised new methods of making quick cash to settle bills, since their business of peddling flesh to sponsors has been greatly affected by the lock-down.





They are now blackmailing horny men using archived nude materials.





This lady was demanding 1000 dollars from a man who sent her a nude video.





She threatened to leak the archived nude video if he failed to send the money.





However, the no-nonsense man gave her good dosage and downplayed her threats.





This is how the extortion game went on.























