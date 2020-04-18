_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 18, 2020 - ODM leader Raila Odinga has sent his heartfelt condolence message to popular activist and self-styled people’s defender, Okiya Omtatah, following the death of his 21-year old daughter, Maryanne Omtatah.





Maryanne, who was a third-year student of International Relations and Diplomacy at the Riara University succumbed to acute Malaria.





Omtata broke the devastating news on twitter on Friday evening.





“Words cannot explain the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter earlier today. May her soul Rest In Peace.” He posted on twitter and shared photos of the beautiful daughter.









In his condolence message, the former Prime Minister urged Omtata to be strong stating he knows the pain of losing a child.





Raila lost his eldest son, Fidel Odinga, in 2015.





Fidel was found dead in his house at Windy Ridge, Karen after a night out with friends.





He was aged 42.





“My friend Omtatah, pole on losing your daughter Maryanne, to acute malaria.





“I know the pain of losing a child, let it strengthen you to push harder for policies that improve lives for our people.





“God grant you strength to cope with the loss. You're in our thoughts and prayers.”





Several leaders have been sending their condolence messages to Omtata alias the people’s defender and we have sampled some below.



