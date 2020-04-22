_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday April 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now considering revising the budget for free maternity services to cater for projected increase in births after COVID-19 pandemic is over.





Speaking to journalists at State House Nairobi, Uhuru said he believes they have to increase funding in the near future as the lockdown seems destined to increase birth rates because couples are spending more time indoors in light of curfew guidelines.





“We must ensure we increase our maternity budget.”





“I passed by Pumwani Maternity the other day and I was telling my friend that we must expand the facility because for sure I know there will be a lot of work,” Uhuru said amid laughter.





Last month, the Head of State imposed a dusk-to-dawn State Curfew with a stern warning against any form of gatherings or movement across the country from 7pm to 5am in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.





Many workers have been forced to work from home as employers adopt measures to decongest work stations to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.



