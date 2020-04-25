_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Controversial Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has revealed that she’s desperate to have another child.





The mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers reckons that the best way to deal with the current coronavirus pandemic is to get pregnant since she cannot travel or perform in clubs.





Taking to Instagram she wrote: "I just want to get pregnant right now.





"Uwii my ovaries 🙆.





"I miss this feeling , because I can't see myself traveling or performing anywhere any soon with this Corona 🙆🙆🙆 "





However, Madam Boss, as she calls herself, has made it clear that she’s only looking for a sperm donor with no strings attached.





"Sorry you can't stick around, I don't want stress 🤣 😂 " she added.





This is the second time the outspoken singer is making her intention of having baby number six known.





Early this year she wrote on IG:





“I will also have a baby and I don’t want a commitment with anyone, I am not ready to settle down, I am still very young, but number six is a must."





“We the independent women, also have choices (follow me at your own risk). I am looking for baby daddy number six; we won’t date, just a baby, period."





“No strings attached,”



