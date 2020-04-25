_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 25, 2020

-A pretty Kenyan lady has revealed her HIV status and left men who love sleeping around with ladies without using protection in shock.





The curvy lady, who looks very healthy, flaunted some ARVs and revealed that she has been using the antiretroviral drugs for 12 years.





She had made an earlier post revealing that she is positive and when some of the social media users doubted her since she doesn't look sick, she was forced to post photos of antiretroviral drugs that she uses to boost her immunity as evidence.





The brave lady made the post to sensitize the public about responsible sexual behaviours.





