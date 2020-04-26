_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday snubbed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during President Uhuru Kenyatta's national briefing at State House, Nairobi.





The President had invited governors from counties that were hard-hit by the Coronavirus to his residence, as he went on to announce the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew for a further 21 days, as well as the extension cessation of movement order for a similar period.





Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kwale's Salim Mvurya, and their Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi were all present, but Nairobi remained curiously unrepresented.





The newly appointed Nairobi Metropolitan Services director-general Mohammed Badi, was also not present as the President allowed each of the county leaders to address the nation.





Sonko had on Wednesday threatened to pull out of the deal with Uhuru’s National Government to hand over Nairobi County to the State, citing frustrations as his key reason.





The latest move by the president further fuels the rumoured rift between the national government and the embattled governor.





Governor Joho, who addressed the nation from the President's podium, urged Kenyans to exercise responsibility.





His sentiments were echoed by his Kilifi and Kwale counterparts, who were also granted the rare honour of addressing the nation from the presidential podium.





However, Sonko's absence could not be ignored, bearing in mind that Nairobi not only leads in the total number of confirmed cases, but also ranks highest in the risk scale.





