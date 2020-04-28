_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 -Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Arnold Origi, has defended his decision to acquire a Norwegian Citizenship.





Origi, who is without a doubt one of the finest shot stoppers Kenya has ever produced, traded his Kenyan passport for a Norwegian one in 2017.





The 36-year old son to former Kenyan international, Austin Oduor, says he took up the Norwegian citizenship to secure his future and that of his family.





“I have been in Norway for seven years. One time I went to renew my work permit and the (immigration officials) told me I am eligible to get Norway citizenship,” Origi said in an interview with Madgoat TV.





“I took the Norwegian passport for my future.





“This travel document is crucial and can open a lot of doors for me..





“If I don’t have a job right now the Norway government can sustain me.





“ I now have an opportunity to work with the association of coaches in Norway, like Uefa B licence for coaches and UEFA A for goalkeepers,” he explained.





“Let us not play dumb, you know the struggles many Kenyan footballers face back at home.

“Most of them struggle to survive after retirement.





“Some Kenyans did not understand my decision but at the moment I was applying for that passport, I knew it”





However, Origi is still eligible to represent Kenya since the country allows dual citizenship.





Origi is currently based in Finland, at top-flight club Veikkausliiga.



