_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, has said that he won't donate his hard earned money to help fight Covid-19 in his homeland because he is not the one “who brought the coronavirus to Togo”.





The lanky hit-man, who has played for some of the biggest football clubs in the world including Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid made the comments during an interview with his fans on Facebook Live.





He is currently plying his trade in Paraguay.





He also said it was not fair for people to compare him with other African football greats including Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba who have contributed handsomely to help fight the virus in their countries.









Drogba recently handed over his hospital in Abidjan to be used for treating coronavirus patients, while Eto’o has also been at the frontline of assisting struggling families.





“I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others,” he explained.





“I am sorry people compare me to my friends Eto’o and Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation and why I don’t donate as if I am the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo.”





“I am Sheyi Adebayor, I am neither of these and will never be. I will not contribute. Thank you and good day.”





Adebayor is currently plying his trade in Paraguay.



