Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - This 21-year old female nurse has revealed that she has written her will as she fears she could die while fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.





Taking to twitter, the young Irish nurse by the name Kate O'Flaherty revealed that she has told her boyfriend where to find the will in case she contracts the disease.





'If you're finding it hard to put yourself in the shoes of healthcare workers right now. I'll try my best to paint you a picture - I wrote my will the other day.









'I stashed it away in my room and told my boyfriend where it is in case anything happens to me on the frontline. I am 21.' She wrote.





Doctors and health workers world over have been complaining of lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPE) and several medics have succumbed to the virus.





Ireland has so far recorded 5000 cases of Coronavirus and 210 deaths.





See her post and photos below.