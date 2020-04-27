_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020- The war of words between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto seems to be escalating day after day.





Last week, Ruto successfully managed to stop Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju from making changes in the membership of the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) by bringing onboard individuals perceived to be Kenyatta-friendly.





This sparked a series of protests by the DP and party members allied to him. And in a clear show of political might, the DP quickly tweeted that 146 elected Jubilee MPs and Senators, accounting for 70 percent, had “rejected the fraudulent and illegal attempted changes by heartless gangsters taking advantage of the Covid-19 (pandemic) when Kenyans are anxious about their health and survival”.





According to political scientist Richard Bosire, the DP was sending a coded message to the president that he controls only 30 percent of the party and that the battle for supremacy was far from over.





“By exhibiting these numbers, Mr. Ruto was telling his party boss that he may win this one at the registrar’s office but with a warning shot that the battle ahead lies in parliament, where he enjoys a relative majority,” Bosire, who is a lecturer at University of Nairobi said.



