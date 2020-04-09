_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on his absence from President Uhuru Kenyatta's briefings on the Coronavirus pandemic.





Speaking from his Karen home, Ruto said he consults almost daily with the President, Cabinet Secretaries as well as the National Emergency Response Committee.





"The President and the Deputy President cannot travel in the same equipment.”





“That is why we have the same situation that we have currently," he said.





The DP said they are making video and teleconferencing a big portion of Government operations in order to practice social distancing.





Ruto outlined measures the Government is carrying out to fight the pandemic that has so far claimed six lives in the country.





“In preparation for the possible escalation numbers of the COVID-19 cases, the Government has designated and equipped different hospitals and facilities across the country," Ruto said.





Ruto appealed to every Kenyan to go the extra mile and perform their patriotic duties to ensure that their friends and family adhere to the measures given by the Government.





"Let us not negotiate with our survival.”





“The Coronavirus can't move, it needs our bodies to transfer from one place to another, curtailing our movement will hugely prevent the movement of this virus,” he said.





The DP warned that the country is now confronting a situation that is fully unprecedented in our times.





"This crisis has completely disrupted our lives and taken away everything we took for granted.”





“Normal is something we have to quickly unlearn and re-learn after the COVID-19 crisis.”





"We don't need a nuclear bomb to deal with Coronavirus, all we need is to observe social distancing, wash our hands regular among other precaution," he stated.



